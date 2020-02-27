Six-figure town salaries on the rise

Feb 27, 2020 by jkeating624

Published February 26, 2020

By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Fifty-six town employees earned six-figure salaries last year, which surpassed the 51 employees who earned six-figure salaries in 2018.

According to town documents supplied by Town Treasurer/Tax Collector Leslie Davidson that are based on employees’ W-2 forms, Police Patrolman Mark Bettencourt topped the highest paid employees’ list for calendar year 2019 with $208,647.33. Town documents revealed Bettencourt earned a base salary of $90,195.76 as well as $86,870.17 in detail pay and $31,581.40 in overtime.

Salaries for police officers include base pay, overtime, details, holiday and longevity pay, clothing allowances and additional monies associated with the Quinn Bill. The Quinn Bill is a police career incentive program enacted in 1970 by the State Legislature that encourages police officers in participating municipalities to earn degrees in law enforcement and criminal justice. The educational incentives result in salary increases.

The data revealed 13 out of the 56 town employees who earned six-figure salaries in 2019 were women, which surpassed the eight women who earned six-figure salaries in 2018. Twelve out of the 13 women who earned six-figure salaries were educators.

Police Patrolman Patrick Curran was the second highest-earning town employee in 2019 with $207,628.59, which included a $78,749.68 base salary, $85,936.85 in detail pay and $42,942.06 in overtime.

Superintendent of Schools Jane Tremblay was the third highest paid town employee with a $199,849.20 salary last year. Police Chief David Breen had the fourth highest salary with $199,293.86.

Police Patrolman Sean Donovan was the fifth highest paid town employee with $182,813.41. According to town documents, Donovan received a $106,798.41 base salary along with $48,604.85 in overtime and $27,410.15 in detail pay.

Town Administrator Rob Dolan was sixth on the list with a $176,907.77 salary. Police Sergeant Al Scotina was the seventh highest paid employee with $172,424.41, which included a $107,264.21 base salary, $59,369.70 in overtime and $5,790.50 in detail pay.

Police Sergeant Christopher DeCarlo was the eighth highest paid town employee with $167,574.40, which included a $100,991.19 base salary, $46,182.55 in overtime and $20,400.66 in detail pay. Police Patrolman Scott Fitzemeyer was the ninth highest paid town employee with $163,658.53, which included $81,004.93 in base pay, $52,993.88 in overtime and $29,659.72 in detail pay.

Lynnfield Police Patrolman Michael Topping was the 10th highest paid town employee with $152,874.57, which included $90,717.69 in base pay, $35,660.69 in detail pay and $26,496.19 in overtime.

Based on town documents, there were 20 members of the Lynnfield Police Department who earned six-figure salaries last year.

In addition to Tremblay, there were 25 members of the School Department who earned six-figure salaries last year. Lynnfield High School Principal Bob Cleary was the 14th highest paid employee with a $147,792.58 salary. School Finance Director Tom Geary earned the 16th highest salary with $138,194.85.

Lynnfield Middle School Principal Stephen Ralston was the 21st highest paid employee with a $134,047.88 salary. Teaching and Learning Director Kevin Cyr earned the 29th highest salary with $127,574.92.

Student Services Director Roberta Keane, who is the school system’s special education director, was the 30th highest paid employee with $127,174.91. School psychologist Lydia Rundell-Gjerde earned the 34th highest salary with $119,625.18.

Summer Street School Principal Dr. Karen Dwyer had the 37th highest salary in town with $110,620.06. Huckleberry Hill School Principal Melissa Wyland was the 38th highest paid employee with $110,466.03.

There were seven members of the Fire Department who earned six-figure salaries in 2019. Acting Fire Captain/EMT James Alexander was the 12th highest paid employee with $150,653.03, which included $88,958.91 in base pay, $49,618.49 in overtime, $11,218.22 in EMS user fees and $857.41 in detail pay.

Fire Chief Glenn Davis was 20th on the list with $135,469.86, which included $132,615.19 in base pay and $2,854.67 in call pay. Firefighter/EMT Chris Cavalieri was the 24th highest paid town employee with $131,412.17, which included a $69,450.59 base salary as well as $32,604.30 in overtime, $27,654.31 in EMS user fees and $1,702.97 in detail pay.

Fire Lieutenant Richard Ripley was the 26th on the list with $130,284.07, which included $81,392.89 in base pay, $38,385.11 in overtime, $8,936.17 in EMS user fees and $1,569.90 in detail pay. Acting Fire Captain/EMT Kevin Mutti was the 28th highest paid employee with $128,319.82, which included $87,486.40 in base pay, $20,322.11 in EMS user fees, $19,716.26 in overtime and $795.05 in detail pay.

DPW Director John Tomasz was the 18th highest paid town employee with $137,349.36. Town Accountant/Assistant Finance Director Julie McCarthy had the 27th highest salary in town last year with $129,012.93. Town Engineer Charlie Richter was the 40th highest paid employee with $108,762.65.