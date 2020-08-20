Town offers free masks to community Saturday at NRHS

Aug 20, 2020 by jkeating624

Published August 20, 2020

NORTH READING — All residents ages 60 and over, as well as those with medical challenges, are invited to pick up free masks provided by the town this Saturday, August 22, from 9 a.m. – 10:30 a.m., in the parking lot of North Reading High School, 189 Park St.

There will be no need to exit any vehicles. Volunteers will hand packages of five pre-packaged disposable masks to each person via a safe drive-in pick-up process. Anyone else who wants masks may visit the pick-up area from from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Those seeking to pick up masks should enter the North Reading High School via the main driveway on Park Street and proceed around the building to the pick-up/drop-off area at the front doors where they will receive their masks and proceed back out the access road to Park Street.

“This is the town’s third mass-distribution of masks. We are hoping to re-stock homes prior to the fall months when the flu season begins. According to the Centers for Disease Control, the flu season peaks between December and February, but can begin in October,” commented Town Administrator Michael Gilleberto.

Residents who are in need of a facial covering sooner than August 22 may contact the Elder Services Department by calling 978-664-5600.

The town is conducting this mask distribution in collaboration with the North Reading Police and Fire Departments, Community Impact Team, Human Services, and COVID-19 Response Team.

“The town of North Reading wishes to thank Stop & Shop, Alliance Private Wealth, Converse, the Friends of Elder Services, and Moynihan Lumber for their contributions to support this project,” Gilleberto added.

For questions, contact Fire Chief Don Stats at 978-357-5100 or email dstats@northreadingma.gov.