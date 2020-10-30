Town remains COVID red

Oct 30, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 30, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD —The town remains in the higher risk COVID-19 category, based on this week’s report from the state Department of Public Health.

There have been 82 total positive tests over the most recent two week period, according to the DPH’s COVID-19 Dashboard. In last week’s report, there were 73. The total number of cases since the state started keeping track is 456, up from 434 in last week’s report.

The average daily incidence rate, however, is a little lower. In this week’s report it is 15.3; last week it was 15.6.

Here is an update from town government:

Thursday’s Massachusetts COVID report places Wakefield in its third consecutive week as a higher risk (red) community; On Monday, November 2, we must roll back to Phase 3, Step 1 per the Governor’s state-reopening guidance (Order 51). While the town does not have many of the businesses that are most impacted by this rollback (like escape rooms, performance venues, and roller rinks), it requires gyms to scale from 50% to 40% capacity and limits outdoor gatherings to 50 people.

November’s Town Meeting, to be held at the High School Field House on November 7, is our municipal legislative body and is exempt from any orders limiting the size of gatherings. The ventilation at the Field House was independently evaluated as part of the school reopening protocols and is operating efficiently. Protocols will be in place to ensure proper distancing, and outdoor seating will be available at the event.

With assistance from WCAT, Wakefield’s Town Administrator, Health Director, and Emergency Manager hosted an update call on Friday at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the latest higher risk designation.

To further adapt as case numbers increase, the Main Street dog park will post a 25-human capacity. The current regulations state that the park is for the use of, “Wakefield residents and their guests,” but language will adjusted to be “Wakefield residents” to ensure our community can enjoy the area within the limitations.

As cases continue to rise in town and across the state, it’s important to remember the three Ws: Wash your hands, Watch your distance, and Wear a mask. For additional tips from the Centers for Disease Control, visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html. If you are interested in learning about the state’s “Stop the Spread” testing program and viewing nearby testing locations, visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/stop-the-spread.