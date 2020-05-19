Town seeks ConCom applicants

May 19, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 19, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — The Town of Wakefield is seeking residents who are interested in being appointed to fill an unexpired three-year term on the Conservation Commission through April 30, 2023 and are instructed to complete the Application for Appointment which can be accessed on the town’s website under Departments – Town Administrator – Licenses and Applications and send via email along with a resume to Sherri Dalton, Executive Assistant at sdalton@wakefield.ma.us by Monday June 08 at 4:30 p.m.

Appointments will be made at the June 22 Town Council meeting.

The Conservation Commission meets the first and third Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. or as needed to review petitions from land owners and/or developers in regards to projects that may require approval as defined by the Massachusetts Wetlands Protection Act. The Conservation Commission works closely with the Town Engineer and the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection.