Town to offer free COVID testing

Dec 8, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the December 8, 2020 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — As the number of positive cases continues to increase everywhere, the town will offer free COVID-19 testing over the next two weekends. The testing will be available for Wakefield residents and town employees only.

Health Director Ruth Clay announced at last night’s Town Council meeting that the drive-through testing will take place in the Northeast Metro Tech parking lot from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on three days: Sunday, Dec. 13, Saturday, Dec. 19 and Sunday, Dec. 20.

Cars will be able to line up on Hemlock Road. It is expected that up to 1,000 residents will be tested on each day.

The testing will be done with the help of personnel from Cataldo Ambulance, Clay said. Funding from the federal CARES Act is being used to pay for the testing.

Clay noted that positive cases in Wakefield are increasing dramatically, not unlike neighboring communities, and the demand for tests is also increasing.

She noted that a testing site in Lynn will soon be expanded, helping to relieve some of the demand in the region. Once it is up and running, the expanded Lynn site will be able to test up to 1,000 people a day. Drive through testing has been available at the Square One Mall in Saugus, but lines are frequently long, she observed.

Clay noted that the Health Department is in the process of hiring another 30 hour a week staff member, whose focus will be solely on Wakefield. (Clay is the Health Director for both Wakefield and Melrose).

Clay talked about the nurses (including school nurses) who are helping with contact tracing but added that even with the extra resources it’s still not enough to keep up.

“We’re at a situation statewide where no one can keep up with case management and contact tracing,” Clay said. She added that she anticipates that additional funding will be forthcoming shortly from the Public Health Trust Fund.

Emergency Management Director Tom Walsh said that the next six weeks will be crucial and cautioned that everyone needs to be more diligent.

Walsh said that drive-through tents have been purchased for use when the vaccine becomes available. Clay added that the Massachusetts DPH’s Public Health Council will be meeting tomorrow to discuss and hopefully approve a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio said residents are strongly encouraged to preregister for the upcoming COVID testing on Dec. 13, 19 and 20. He said that the town will shortly publicize information on how to preregister and he encouraged residents to check the town website at wakefield.ma.us for preregistration information.

Residents will be asked to provide and ID and must wear a mask when they come to be tested.