Town’s latest COVID-19 news: 18 confirmed cases; 3 recovered, 15 being monitored

Mar 31, 2020 by mgd26

Posted: Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at 9:15 PM

HERE’S THE LATEST COVID-19 UPDATE. The town presently has 18 confirmed cases; 3 of whom have recovered and 15 of whom are being monitored. The town will issue updates on Tuesdays and Fridays going forward.

Town of North Reading Coronavirus (COVID – 19) information

Updated March 31, 2020 at 8:00 PM

To date, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health has notified the Town of North Reading of 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Reading. Three cases have recovered, and the North Reading Health Department continues to monitor the remaining 15 cases.

The Town has assigned additional Town and other resources to assist the Health Department in investigating the new and potential future cases, and will be notifying close contacts as defined by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control.

Future announcements providing an update of case numbers in North Reading will be issued twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays. Case investigations will continue to commence immediately, and direct notification of close contacts will continue to occur as soon as possible.

THE FOLLOWING ARE ADDITIONAL NOTICES:

On March 31, Governor Baker issued an order extending the closure of non-essential businesses and organizations for in-person operations until Wednesday, May 4. For the original order, please click here: https://www.mass.gov/doc/march-23-2020-essential-services-and-revised-gatherings-order/download

North Reading Town Hall remains operational, but closed to the public and for public meetings through TUESDAY, MAY 3, 2020. Many functions have been transitioned to remote locations.

Residents are reminded that many financial transactions may be conducted online here: https://www.northreadingma.gov/tax-collector-treasurer/pages/bills-and-payments

Fees for these services have been suspended. There is also a drop-box for the Tax Collector’s Office located at the main entrance to the Town Hall.

Other services may be accessed via the Town website at www.northreadingma.gov, by email, or by calling the following numbers and leaving a message so that the call may be returned:

• Accounting: (978) 357-5222

• Assessors: (978) 357-5221

• Building Department: (978) 357-5240

• Conservation: (978) 357-5248

• DPW, including Director, Engineering, Operations, GIS, and • Facilities: (978) 357-5260

• DPW – Water Department: (978) 664-6046

• Health Department: (978) 357-5242

• Human Resources: (978) 357-5265

• Human Services COVID-19 Hotline: (978) 357-5300

• Information Technology: (978) 357-5255

• Parks and Recreation: (978) 357-5216

• Planning: (978) 357-5250

• Tax Collector / Treasurer: (978) 357-5220

• Town Administrator: (978) 357-5210

• Town Clerk: (978) 357-5230

• Veterans’ Services: (978) 357-5212

• Youth Services: (978) 357-5281

Individual residents in need of assistance at home are encouraged to reach out to “In This Together 01864” at https://sites.google.com/view/inthistogether01864/home .

The Town has established a human service hotline at (978)-357-5300 for residents who prefer to call Town Hall. Please leave a message if your call is not answered and your call will be returned.

Residents are reminded of the following preventative measures recommended by the state that they should take:

• Wash your hands often

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

• Clean things that are frequently touched

• Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze

• Stay at home if you are sick

• Older adults and those with health issues are urged to avoid large crowds and events. Individuals who live in households with vulnerable people, like elderly parents, should also consider avoiding crowds.

For more information about COVID – 19 from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, please click here: https://www.mass.gov/resource/information-on-the-outbreak-of-coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19

Previous updates may be found on the town website at www.northreadingma.gov