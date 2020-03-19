Town’s parks, playgrounds are closed

Mar 19, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 19, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — There go most of the town’s recreation areas.

The coronavirus continues to carve huge chunks from our lives. This morning, Wakefield officials announced that all parks and playgrounds are temporarily off limits.

For now, we can still walk around Lake Quannapowitt.

Here’s the town’s release:

“To encourage proper social distancing and ensure the safety of our residents during the COVID-19 pandemic, all courts, ball fields and playground equipment within Wakefield’s schools and parks will be closed until our public health officials have deemed it safe to reopen them. This will also apply to Main Street’s dog park.

“‘We understand how important it is to get fresh air and exercise, but we need to put safety first. We cannot disinfect playground equipment and other structures regularly,’ notes Town Administrator Stephen Maio. ‘We’ve also been advised by health officials that at least six feet of distance is necessary to avoid spreading the virus. It’s hard to maintain that space during a basketball game or on swings.’

“Signs will be posted at each park and playground. Those with gates will be temporarily locked and structures in parks that do not have gates will be wrapped with caution tape.

“Health officials will continue to monitor the situation and provide guidance as necessary. If residents have any questions or concerns about COVID-19, feel free to contact our Health Department at 781-246-6375. Stay up to date on local Wakefield response at www.wakefield.ma.us/covid-updates,” the release concludes.