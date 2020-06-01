Track meeting for incoming freshmen Wednesday

Jun 1, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the June 1, 2020 edition.

The Wakefield Memorial High School track and field and cross country coaches will be hosting a brief 20-30 minute meeting for new or incoming freshmen and/or parents who may be interested in learning about the teams.

The meeting will take place this Wednesday, June 3 at 6 p.m. on Zoom.

The Warriors have girls’ and boys’ teams in cross country (fall), indoor track and field (winter) and outdoor track and field (spring).

The coaches will discuss what they offer for events as well as training differences for specific events. They will discuss the variety of benefits the student athletes may encounter through the program and answer any questions people may have.

To be included on the Zoom call, email coach Perry Pappas at perry.pappas@wpsk12.org for the link.