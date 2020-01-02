Transitions: An open letter to the NRPS community from Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patrick C. Daly

The following is an open letter to the North Reading Public Schools community submitted to the North Reading Transcript by incoming Superintendent of Schools Dr. Patrick C. Daly on January 2, 2020.

Dear North Reading Public Schools Community:

It is with great appreciation and enthusiasm that I welcome you back to the 2019-20 school year from our winter break. I hope that you found time to rejuvenate and celebrate with family and friends.

Please join me in recognizing and celebrating the retirement of Superintendent Jon Bernard. Everyone who has worked with Jon knows what a dedicated and passionate educator he is and he will truly be missed.

Please also see the attached recent “Around the Schoolyard” article that appeared in the North Reading Transcript on December 19, 2019. If you have not yet had a chance to read my thoughts on becoming the new Superintendent I hope you take a moment to do so in the near future.

As I transition from the role of Assistant Superintendent to Superintendent I wanted to share my thanks for the support that I have received from the North Reading School Committee in appointing me to this position and to all of you who have wished me well. I am so excited to continue to work together in our schools to improve the opportunities for our students in all areas: academic, social-emotional, and extra-curricular.

I also wish to congratulate Michael Connolly, our Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Operations, on his new title and role in our district. Michael has been an incredible support to me during this transition and I look forward to our continued work together, as I do with Cynthia Conant, our Director of Student Support Services and Daniel Downs, our Director of Digital Learning.

Many have inquired about the role of the Assistant Superintendent for Teaching and Learning, the role that I have previously held in various capacities since 2010. The plan is for the duties and responsibilities to be supported from January until June 30, 2020 by administrators in the district who are interested in learning more about the role of Assistant Superintendent.

The lion’s share of these responsibilities will be carried out by Sean Killeen, who will also continue to serve as the Principal of the L.D. Batchelder School. Mr. Killeen will spend some time during his week working out of the central office and will also have responsibilities out of district. As Mr. Killeen has shared with the Batchelder School community, although he will be required to be out of the building more often than normal, he will be accessible, available, and committed to meeting the everyday needs of the faculty, staff, students and the parent community of the Batchelder School.

At this time I suggest that all questions and concerns related to matters that would have been addressed to me, as Assistant Superintendent, continue to be addressed to me for delegation.

Additionally, the School Committee has approved that a portion of our funds may be used to support professional development and curriculum writing activities in the district. I am pleased to be able to continue to work with our curriculum leaders to define and support these activities.

I am excited about so many aspects and I look forward to visiting our schools and classrooms and witnessing the many great things that are happening in the North Reading Public Schools.

Welcome back!

Dr. Daly

Around the Schoolyard: Transitions for the NRPS

Originally published in the print edition of the North Reading Transcript on Thursday, December 19, 2019

By Patrick C. Daly, Assistant Superintendent

In education we understand that transitions are extremely important. Whether a child is moving from one grade level to the next, from elementary to middle school, or meeting a new teacher or team, the process for transitioning is critical.

The same is true for our school administration. Since being appointed as the next Superintendent of Schools in June, I have been viewing our district through a slightly different lens as Superintendent Bernard and I have been meeting regularly as we transition.

It is clearly evident to me that our schools are in an incredible place. I’ve always noted, since I arrived in North Reading, how wonderful the students are. They hold doors for you, they are polite and courteous to one another, and they support each other’s participation in the robust athletic, arts, and academic competitions and programs throughout the school district. This is a reflection of the families and communities that have raised them to be the young people that they have become.

Our teachers and educators are the best I have ever worked with in my 20 years in education. Each day they bring their creativity, knowledge, and passion for learning to our classrooms. Our paraprofessionals work alongside our teachers as do our secretaries, food service, and custodial workers. Our entire staff is so dedicated to doing what is best to support our students.

Our elementary schools are outstanding. The Batchelder School, guided by Principal Sean Killeen, is a warm and welcoming place that is consistently one of the highest achieving schools in the state. The Hood School, under the leadership of Principal Glen McKay, is always on the cutting edge of innovation. With their makerspaces and STEAM nights it’s no wonder that they have been one of the top schools in Massachusetts in Science achievement these past few years. And our Blue Ribbon school, the Little School, led by Principal Christine Molle, has an incredible culture of growth and belonging, as evidenced by their involvement in social emotional committees and their recognition by the U.S. Department of Education with this latest award.

As many of you know, I was a building-based administrator at the North Reading Middle School, a learning community that has a very special place in my heart. I could not be more proud of our students and staff at NRMS and the fantastic job that Principal Cathy O’Connell and Assistant Principal Michael Maloney have done to model the “Respect, Responsibility, and Community” that represent their core values. And at the High School, Principal AJ Loprete and Assistant Principal Joe Hehn are doing a wonderful job guiding our high school students to experience the high level of academic and extracurricular challenges that will prepare them to be successful in college and careers that lie ahead.

Daniel Downs, as our K-12 Director of Digital Learning, leads a team of specialists who ensure not only that our technology is operational in all of our buildings but also that the students and teachers are supported with access to the latest devices and tools for learning. Our Student Services team, led by Director Cynthia Conant, and supported by our excellent support staff and coordinators Gina Sacco, David Cook, and Michael Rosa, is dedicated to providing counseling, special education, and student support services that benefit all students.

In the central office, I am so honored to work with our Assistant Superintendent of Finance, Michael Connelly, and his dedicated business team. Nicole Orlando, my current administrative assistant, and Anne Lundell, who will be my assistant as I transition to Superintendent, are two truly dedicated professionals, without whom I would not be a success.

In closing, I wanted to say a few words about our outgoing Superintendent, Jon Bernard. As everyone who has set foot in one of our schools knows, Jon’s devotion to the students and staff of the North Reading Public Schools is unparalleled. His influence is palpable in the hallways and in every classroom, from the supportive environment he has provided to the funding he has advocated for to provide technology, curriculum, and extra-curricular programs for all students. However, what we will miss most about Jon is the man himself, the pure joy when he greets the students in the morning, the confidence you feel when he looks you in the eye and tells you that you can trust that he will do what is best for our children.

I have learned so much from him as a leader and I am humbled by the “big shoes” I have to fill. However, I am confident and prepared because of Jon’s guidance and support not only in these past few months but in all the years we have worked together.

The North Reading Public Schools are in a wonderful place and I am so excited to begin my work as the Superintendent on January 2 with this incredible school community as we continue our pursuit of excellence together.