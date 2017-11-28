Tree lighting Friday

Nov 28, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the November 28, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Mark this Friday evening on your calendars! Wakefield’s traditional lighting of the Christmas lights on the Common will take place Friday, December 1, at 7 p.m.

The annual festivities, sponsored by the Wakefield Center Neighborhood Association, will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a performance by “Voices of Steel,” Wakefield Memorial High School’s acapella group under the direction of Ms. Ana Morel.

Frosty the Snowman has once again promised to make an appearance for the children and will lead everyone in the countdown to light the lights. More music will follow the lighting of the lights at 7 p.m. while Frosty circulates through the crowd greeting his younger friends. As in past years, WCNA members will be on hand to serve hot chocolate and refreshments.

The 2017 Christmas lights were hung on Saturday, November 18, by Wakefield Municipal Gas and Light Department and WCNA. As in past years, the WMGLD has generously supported the hanging of the lights by providing workers and bucket trucks to work with WCNA member’s friends and families on the ground.

The result of this annual cooperative project will be visible next Friday when over 3,000 lights in twelve treetops will illuminate Wakefield Common.