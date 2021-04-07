Trio of Wakefield athletes named winter All-Stars for St. Mary’s

Apr 7, 2021 by jkeating624

Published April 7, 2021

COLBY MAGLIOZZI

ALYSSA GROSSI

LYNN — Three student athletes from Wakefield earned All-Star honors at St. Mary’s Lynn for their work during the winter season.

Felicia D’Alessandro, Alyssa Grossi and Colby Magliozzi, all seniors from Wakefield, each got the nod as 2021 Catholic Central League All-Stars.

FELICIA D’ALESSANDRO

D’Alessandro was named an All-Star for the girls’ hockey team. She played varsity hockey and varsity softball all four years at St. Mary’s. The Spartan girls’ hockey team finished 15-2-3 this year to win the Catholic Central League. D’Alessandro is committed to Assumption where she will play hockey.

Grossi was named an All-Star for the girls’ basketball team. She played varsity basketball, varsity volleyball and varsity softball all four years. The Spartan girls’ basketball team were 2021 Catholic Central League champions.

Magliozzi was named an All-Star for the boys’ hockey team. He played varsity hockey and varsity baseball all four years. The Spartan boys’ hockey team were also 2021 Catholic Central League champions.