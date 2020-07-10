Twi League returns on Monday

Jul 10, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 10, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Twi League will begin their season on Monday at Moulton Field.

Wakefield’s adult summer baseball league has been waiting for a nod from the state and then the town. The Wakefield Recreation Department gave the league a document with guidelines to follow best practices encouraging social distancing.

Those interested in playing can enter the draft on the league’s website: www.wakefieldtwileague.com. Go to the “About” tab and click contact info to send a message through the website. Include your name, playing history, position you can play, a phone number and email address. Teams with roster needs will hold a draft and contact you with further information.

The league is currently set to play at Moulton next week Monday through Friday with 6 p.m. start times. Each team will play eight games in the shortened regular season before the playoffs. The league is hoping to play some games on the updated Walsh Field when it is ready for action.

The first game will feature last year’s championship matchup: The defending champion Loafers vs. the Highlife. The Loaf beat the Life 3-1 in last year’s best-of-five championship.

Last year featured good teams from top to bottom. No team had been eliminated from playoff contention going into the final week of the season with just one game separating the two teams at the top and the two teams at the bottom.

Expect that parity to continue this season when old rivalries renew, especially as the guys shake the rust off during what will surely be an interesting first week.

The Expos will play the Slappers on Tuesday, the Unknowns will meet the Brewers on Wednesday, the Highlife will play the Slappers on Thursday and the Brewers will meet the Loafers on Friday.

The schedule will be updated and adjusted on the website as the season continues.