Twi League returns with extra inning thriller

Jul 14, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the July 14, 2020 edition.

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

WAKEFIELD — How else would you expect the Twi League to return?

Sports fans have been dejected – starved for good news about potential restarts, let alone actual live events.

For many leagues across the state, phase 3 guidelines have presented nearly as many obstacles as open doors; in many cases like the Wakefield Merchants’ Intercity League, complex logistics conquered that hunger for baseball. Cancelling seasons have become the norm.

Not so in the Twi.

Wakefield’s adult baseball league has been playing ball for nearly a half century. So yes, there was something comforting about seeing last year’s championship rematch between the Loafers and Highlife at Moulton last night, complete with elements so uniquely Twi, you’d never know they were the only show in town.

We had a pitcher’s duel, extra innings, a ricochet off a maple tree in left-center during the game’s biggest hit, a controversial call complete with a near ejection and threat of a game cancellation, approximately seven broken bats, a walk-off hit and, of course, no bunting – never any bunting…don’t even think about it.

In the end, the Highlife took home the first win of the season 4-3 on an extra-inning walk-off base hit by Derek Dettorre in the bottom of the 8th.

The pitchers had the advantage for the first few innings as the Loaf’s Garrett Cole (7IP, 7H, 7K, 0BB) and the Life’s Nick Dettorre (5IP, 3H, 6K, 1BB) didn’t seem to have any rust with no score through four innings.

That was clearly not the case for the hitters, with Nick Dettorre summing it up perfectly after striking out in the 3rd: the first few baseball cuts are much different than the golf and softball swings baseball players have been hacking this summer.

The Loafers broke the tie with two runs in the 5th as Cole helped himself with an RBI single to score Teddy Larivee and Dan Cardillo grounded out to second, scoring Joe Galli.

The Highlife got a boost from a new player this season: Wakefield High varsity baseball coach Kevin Canty. Coach Canty made a web gem at third base to end the top of the 6th, ranging to his left and throwing on the run to get Galli by a half-step. Just after admitting his range was currently better than his arm (the throw was scooped nicely by Anthony Caracciolo at first), Canty proved his swing was just fine too, connecting on the first pitch with a leadoff double to left in the bottom half of the 6th. That was the jumpstart the Highlife needed against a dominant Cole.

Anthony Cecere, free from his responsibilities for the Merchants this summer, later ripped a two-run homer to left-center, getting just a little help from a maple to change up the bounce as he cruised around the bags to even it up.

The Loafers regained the lead in the top of the 8th on a Larivee RBI knock but Derek Dettorre (3IP, 1H, 3K, 3BB) got out of a runners at first and second jam with a fly out and a strikeout.

Jordan Fauci replaced Cole in the bottom of the 8th. The 2018 Wakefield High graduate was a big part of the Loafers championship season last year, but didn’t have it last night. Pinch hitter Mark DiNocco cranked a grounder down the third base line resulting in a leadoff double. However, it was called foul by the home plate ump, much to the chagrin of both DiNocco and the arbiter, who had to deal with the vocal fallout of his decision. A few friendly conversations later, DiNocco was hit by the next pitch. Canty then stepped up against his former player at WMHS and picked up a base knock. Danny Concessi followed that up with an RBI single up the middle to tie it at 3-3 and with one out, Derek Dettorre ended it with a walk-off base hit.

With an eight-game regular season, each matchup will have a heightened importance. The Expos and Slappers will be aware of that when they kick off their seasons tonight, 6 p.m. at Moulton.

Pro baseball is on track to return soon, with the Sox starting up against the Orioles on July 24. Even still, it’s best to stay cautiously optimistic about that timeline. So, if you’re a baseball fan in Wakefield the Twi might be your only hope. It’s a much-needed return to normalcy.