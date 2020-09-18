Two appointed to fill Planning Board vacancies

Sep 18, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the September 18, 2020 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — The Planning Board is now back to full strength after the Town Council, in a joint meeting with the Planning Board, appointed two individuals to fill vacant positions on the latter board.

Joanne Scouler of 51A Chestnut St., a writer and trainer, and Megan Menesale of 24 Armory St., a marketing professional, were the unanimous choices of both boards. They will join current Planning Board members William Spaulding, Matthew Lowry and William Damore.

The Planning Board vacancies were caused by the resignations of Paul Semenza, whose term would have expired in 2021, and Christoper Fowlie whose term would have ended in 2023.

Menesale and Scouler will serve until the spring 2021 Town Election. At that time they will have to run for election if they wish to continue serving on the board.

The Town Council also appointed three new members to the Commission on Disability Issues. Levonne Coughlin of Summer Street, Cheryl Callanan of Walter Avenue and Maeve Conway of Paon Boulevard were all appointed to the commission.

—————

A petition by the Wakefield Municipal Gas & Light Department to place a pole on Murray Street was tabled at Monday’s meeting after several Town Councilors questioned the request. Senior System Engineer Vincent McMahon presented the request to place a black steel stub pole on the west side of Murray Street to support a utility pole near St. Joseph Church that is leaning.

Town Councilors questioned placing the stub pole across the street where there are no other poles. They asked McMahon if there were any other options. McMahon said that the stub pole was the most economical solution and any other options would be much more costly than the stub pole.

The Town Council asked McMahon to look at other options and come back at a future meeting with cost breakdowns.

—————

The Town Council voted to refer a proposed Zoning Bylaw change to the Planning Board for a public hearing. The proposed change would give the Zoning Board of Appeals the ability to allow certain kinds of dimensional relief for a bank building in the business district by Special Permit. The requested change came from The Savings Bank as well as a petition signed by more than 10 registered voters.

—————

In other business this week, The Town Council:

• Scheduled the annual Tax Classification hearing for Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7:10 p.m.

• Approved a request from Beebe Library to accept and expend $130 in gifts from various donors.

• Set the 2020 Regular Town Meeting for Saturday, Nov. 7 at 8 a.m.

• Voted to open the Regular Town Meeting warrant and set Oct. 8 at 4:30 p.m. as the closing date for the Town Meeting Warrant.

• Voted to transfer $1 million from the General Fund to the Debt Service/Capital Needs account.

• Tabled a discussion of the Human Rights Commission appointment process until its next meeting on Sept. 29.