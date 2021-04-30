Two parents sought for GMS principal search team

Apr 30, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 30, 2021 edition.

The following is from Supt. of Schools Doug Lyons.

WAKEFIELD — An interview team is being formed to interview candidates for the Galvin Middle School Principal position. The interview team of (12) will be composed of:

• 1 District Administrator

• 1 Curriculum Coordinator

• 1 District Principal

• 1 Galvin Assistant Principal

• 1 GMS Counselor

• 2 GMS Parents

• 2-4 GMS Classroom Teachers

• 1 GMS School Admin Assistant

We are looking for two parent volunteers to be part of this team. If you are interested in serving on this committee, please let me know as soon as time permits. The first interviews will be held via Zoom and will be scheduled as noted on the timeline below. We need to hear back by Tuesday, May 4 at the latest from people that are interested in being part of the interview team. The plan is to consider all who express an interest in being part of the team and to assemble a group made up of the positions noted above.

Please note: There will be two rounds of interviews, a site visit, and an opportunity for Faculty, Staff and Parents to meet the finalists via Zoom. We would like to convene the interview team on Tuesday afternoon via Zoom from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. to talk about interview questions and the first-round candidates. We plan to schedule initial interviews starting on Thursday, May 6 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. We may need to be flexible in regard to the availability of the principal candidates and our interview timeline. I look forward to hearing from you. If you have questions please drop a note.

—————

The Galvin Middle School Principal search timeline included in the message from Lyons shows that the job to succeed Adam Colantuoni was posted and advertised on April 16. The closing date for application submittals was April 25.

The first review of resumes and contacting the top candidates are scheduled for April 27-30.

Interviews happen for a couple of weeks in May. The finalists are interviewed and site visits conducted May 20-24.

The next principal of the Galvin Middle School is expected to be named May 28.