Union, parents call for settlement of teachers’ contract

Feb 6, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 6, 2020 edition.

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD – The lack of a contract for Unit A teachers continues to be a front and center issue for the School Committee, as members of the teachers’ union attended last night’s meeting and two spoke during public participation.

Wakefield Education Association president Will Karvouniaris and Woodville teacher Florence Martin addressed the contract situation.

Martin said that the union had tried to live within the agreed upon negotiation guidelines and avoided posts on social media until last week.

She noted that although teachers have been without a contract for 99 days, they continue to go above and beyond in their daily duties and spend their own money on classroom needs.

She said that until Dec. 13, most people in town didn’t even know that the teachers’ contract had not been settled.

Martin vowed that the union will continue to use all means at its disposal to pressure the school administration and the School Committee to settle the contract.

Kathleen Pritchard of Lowell Street, a parent of three students, also spoke to the School Committee during public participation. She said that she was frustrated that the teachers still don’t have a contract and wanted to lend her support to the teachers.

She maintained that by not settling the contract the town was “being very disrespectful” to the teachers. She said that the lack of a settlement was “damaging the reputation of the town” and “poisoning our community.”

Stephen Ingalls of Richardson Street, a parent of two Wakefield students, said that he was “worried about what the teachers were starting to think of us.” He also said that he was worried about losing teachers to other school systems.

Later in the meeting, chairman of the Labor and Personnel Subcommittee Thomas Markham and School Superintendent Douglas Lyons noted that an all-day negotiating session was scheduled for this coming Saturday. Both expressed hope for a speedy settlement.

School Committee member Aimee Purcell thanked the teachers and parents who spoke and encouraged them to continue to come and talk to the School Committee.

—-

In other business, Lyons provided a number of updates at last night’s meeting.

• In preparing the FY 2021 budget, he said that there have been meetings with teachers, administrators and directors to discuss proposals.

He said that a survey had been sent out to faculty and parents to identify priorities. He said that 490 responses had been received so far and the survey would remain open until next week.

Lyons is scheduled to present his proposed FY 2021 budget at the School Committee’s Feb. 25 meeting.

• Lyons pointed out that the draft 2020-2021 school year calendar was in the School Committee meeting packet. He noted that Labor Day is late this year, falling on Monday, Sept. 7. Teachers will report for professional development days on Wednesday Sept. 2 and Thursday, Sept. 3. The first day of classes will be on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

The Superintendent also noted that the state was requiring school districts to schedule 185 school days next year in anticipation of snow days. He reminded the School Committee that beginning with the 2020-2021 school year, the state would not permit programs like “Learn Anywhere” and “blizzard bags” which allowed students and teachers to work at home on snow days and avoid making up those days.

Lyons said that he would ask the School Committee to approve the final 2020-2021 School Calendar at the Feb. 25 meeting.

•Lyons reminded the School Committee that their next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11 will be the annual meeting with METCO parents and will take place at Wesley Methodist Church in Dorchester.

•Last night, the School Committee voted to accept a gift of $2,000 from the Wakefield Co-operative Bank to support the Parent University program.