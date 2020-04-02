Households must respond to 2020 federal census mailings

The federal census mailing is an “invitation” to respond online, by phone or by mail. For an online response, the invitation directs individuals to this website: www.my2020census.gov and requests respondents to input the 12-digit census identification included on the mailing.

Response to the federal census is required under Title 13, U.S. Code, Sections 141 and 193, and all information provided is required by law to be confidential.

The website address also provides additional information and FAQs to answer many questions. April 1 is the date to be used for the information submitted from each household and is considered the official Census Day.

The U.S. Census counts every person in the country every 10 years. The information gathered through the federal census is used to decide how much each community receives in state and federal funding for education, public health, transportation and more.

The 2020 federal census count will be used to ensure that North Reading and Massachusetts both receive their fair share of federal money and political representation for the next 10 years.

Representation in both the United States Congress and the Electoral College is based on United States Census responses.

“The 2020 U.S. Census is separate from the North Reading annual street listing, which is often called the local census,” said Town Clerk Barbara Stats. “The local census mailing is used to confirm your residency and keep your voter registration status up to date. It is important to complete both the North Reading census form and to respond to the U.S. federal census.”

Those who have any questions concerning the local annual census may contact the North Reading Town Clerk’s office at 978-357-5230.

Those who have questions about the 2020 United States Census may call the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s Census Division at 1-833-MA1-2020.

“The federal census is quick, easy and important, and under the law, all of your answers are confidential. If a household does not respond to the 2020 census, a census-taker, will follow up in person to collect their response. This will occur between May and July,” stated Stats.