Varsity NRHS weekly sports schedule

Oct 16, 2020 by mgd26

PLEASE NOTE: Home fans are now allowed at home games by the CAL. When possible, away games will be live-streamed by a NR volunteer, but access to do so is determined by the host school on game-by-game basis.

FRIDAY, OCT. 16

Field Hockey: vs. Amesbury, 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 17

Boys’ Soccer: vs. Amesbury, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer: at Amesbury, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 20

Field Hockey: at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21

Golf: at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.

Boys’ Soccer: at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.

Girls’ Soccer: vs. Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.