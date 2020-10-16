Varsity NRHS weekly sports schedule
PLEASE NOTE: Home fans are now allowed at home games by the CAL. When possible, away games will be live-streamed by a NR volunteer, but access to do so is determined by the host school on game-by-game basis.
FRIDAY, OCT. 16
Field Hockey: vs. Amesbury, 5:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 17
Boys’ Soccer: vs. Amesbury, 4 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer: at Amesbury, 4 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 20
Field Hockey: at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21
Golf: at Amesbury, 3:30 p.m.
Boys’ Soccer: at Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.
Girls’ Soccer: vs. Hamilton-Wenham, 4 p.m.
