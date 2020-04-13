VCA Wakefield Animal Hospital on COVID-19 pet care

Apr 13, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the April 13, 2020 edition.

By GAIL LOWE

WAKEFIELD — Never before has life been so difficult for so many. Job losses, warnings about social distancing, lack of day care for children and other problems have just about everyone on edge.

Then there are people who have pets. Dogs, cats and even gerbils are considered members of the family and are sometimes in need of medical care.

Meighan McNally, senior local marketing manager for VCA Wakefield Animal Hospital, said that the 19 Main St. location is “busier than ever.”

“It takes longer to see each appointment so we are limiting wellness visits to those requiring vaccines, medication or lab work,” McNally said.

With the new “Safe Visit” process, patients are being checked in over the phone from the parking lot.

Extra time has been added for each visit, but since all communication with clients is happening over the phone, it can be challenging for team members to keep up. McNally commented that clients have been “unbelievably supportive and understanding” about rescheduling, and that staff has stepped up to make things run smoothly until the crisis subsides.

The hospital has put many new temporary practices in place to ensure that social distancing guidelines are maintained for both clients and medical team members. As added measures, disinfection and sterilization have been enhanced.

“All of our hospital surfaces are disinfected multiple times a day,” said McNally. In addition, practices have been put in place for points of entry and exit for each work team, minimizing overlap in daily schedules and limiting staff interactions in shared hospital spaces.

“We also designate work areas of space, including phones and computers so they are only used by one associate throughout the entire work shift, and then they are heavily disinfected,” McNally said.

The check-in process has been updated to a curbside check-in, allowing clients to call or text when they arrive so a team member can get the pet from inside the client’s vehicle.

The number of clients entering the hospital are being limited to associates only, so all treatments needed and costs are being discussed over the phone. Once an exam is completed, the pet is returned to the client’s vehicle without any physical contact between team member and client to maintain the safety and health of all.

“We are also fortunate to have many technological platforms for our clients to help ensure safety,” McNally said.

As an example, an online pharmacy is offered so that food and prescriptions can be delivered directly to a client’s door. Text messaging and round-the-clock chats are also available, and a Telemedicine option is in the work for virtual exams.

There have been some news reports stating that cats, and possibly dogs, have contracted COVID-19, but McNally said that even if pets do catch the virus it is not likely they will become ill.

“The illness is most efficiently spread via human to human contact, but we now know there is a possibility for it to spread from humans to animals,” said McNally. She emphasized that there is no evidence that domestic dogs or cats can spread the virus that causes COVID-19 to humans or other animals. (See https://vcahospitals.com/covid-19 for more information.)

“In order to limit the chance of spread, treat pets as you would any family member and help keep them virus free,” she advised.

McNally is also suggesting that pet owners working from home should keep their pets on set schedules and maintain boundaries for work and play.

“Continuing routines like sunbathing for cats or taking your dog for a walk while maintaining social distancing is a major aspect to normalcy for your pet,” she said.

Asked if there have been any incidents of pet relinquishing, McNally said Wakefield’s VCA Hospital has not seen any incidents. A Daily Item reporter called PAWS in Wakefield and Northeast Animal Shelter about abandoned pets, but both organizations were closed.

At this point, veterinarian clinics are listed among essential businesses.

VCA Wakefield is open for appointments (regular hours) Monday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.