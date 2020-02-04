Veteran public servants plan to run again

Feb 4, 2020 by Keith Curtis

WAKEFIELD — A couple of longtime public servants stepped forward last week to announce their intentions to keep serving Wakefield as candidates in the April 28 Town Election.

Current member of the Wakefield Housing Authority Jane Good took out nomination papers for election to a four-year term on the WHA.

Incumbent Sabastian A. Tine pulled papers for reelection to a three-year term on the Board of Assessors.

Both took out their nomination papers on Tuesday, January 28.

Another veteran elected officer, Susan Wetmore, took out nomination papers for reelection to the Library Board of Trustees yesterday.

Adam Rodgers, who was appointed to fill a vacant library trustee post, also pulled nomination papers for election to a full term on the Library Board of Trustees yesterday.

Fifty valid registered voters’ signatures and addresses of registered Wakefield voters are required on each candidate’s nomination papers, which are available in the Town Clerk’s office in Town Hall.

—————

Here is more information regarding the April Town Election.

KEY DATES

The last day to obtain nomination papers from the Town Clerk’s office will be Friday, March 6 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The last day to submit nomination papers for certification by the Registrars of Voters will be Tuesday, March 10 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The last day to object to, or withdraw nomination papers will be Thursday, March 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

And the last day for residents to register to vote in this spring’s municipal election is Wednesday, April 8 at the Town Clerk’s office, Town Hall, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

OFFICIALS TO BE ELECTED

Following are the offices to be filled on April 28, including those people who now hold them and those who have expressed an interest in running.

TOWN COUNCIL

(two three-year terms)

Incumbents Mehreen N. Butt and Edward F. Dombroski Jr. Councilor Butt pulled nomination papers on January 2. Dombroski took out his papers on January 6.

MODERATOR

(one three-year term)

Incumbent William Harbison Carroll

TOWN CLERK

(one one-year term)

Incumbent Betsy Sheeran pulled nomination papers on January 2.

SCHOOL COMMITTEE

(two three-year terms)

Incumbents Christopher J. Callanan and Anne-Marie Fortier. Callanan took out nomination papers January 2.

GAS AND LIGHT COMMISSIONER

(one three-year term)

Incumbent John Warchol. Warchol pulled his nomination papers for reelection January 6.

LIBRARY TRUSTEES

(three three-year terms)

Incumbent Susan Wetmore and appointees Laura Cutone Godwin and Adam Rodgers. Wetmore took out nomination papers for reelection on February 3. Rodgers pulled papers for election February 3.

PLANNING BOARD

(one five-year term)

Incumbent Matthew Lowry

BOARD OF HEALTH

(one three-year term)

Appointee Candace Linehan took out nomination papers for election on January 2.

BOARD OF ASSESSORS

(one three-year term)

Sebastian Tine. David A. Ledonne took out nomination papers for election on January 6. Sebastian Tine pulled papers on January 28.

HOUSING AUTHORITY

(one five-year term)

Valerie Pennington took out nomination papers on January 23.

HOUSING AUTHORITY

(one four-year term)

Jane Good pulled nomination papers for reelection January 28.