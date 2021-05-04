Vincent Murdocca, Sr., 82

May 4, 2021

Published in the May 4, 2021 edition.

MALDEN — Vincent F. Murdocca, Sr. a longtime resident of Malden, passed away on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, at age 82.

Vincent was born in East Boston on August 10, 1938; one of three children of the late Peter and Helen (Polignone) Murdocca. He was raised in East Boston, graduated from Christopher Columbus High School in the North End, and served his country honorably in US Coast Guard. After receiving an honorable discharge, he was married to Rosemarie R. Butare on June 5, 1960. Lovingly known as “Vinnie” he worked as a printing supervisor in Boston for many years.

An avid sports fan, Mr. Murdocca was a lifelong and very proud New York Yankees fan. He enjoyed getting together with his friends, watching baseball, and always supported the Yankees. He also enjoyed gardening, especially growing tomatoes and flowers in the yard. Blessed as an artist, Vinnie enjoyed drawing, painting, and calligraphy. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling with his family to the White Mountains in New Hampshire, or along the seacoast of Maine. True to his roots, he held his Italian heritage close to his heart, loved Italian food and music.

Above all else, family was most important. He was a loving husband, father, and cherished his time with his five grandchildren. He will be deeply missed, but always lovingly remembered.

Vinnie was the beloved husband of Rosemarie R. (Butare) Murdocca with whom he shared nearly 61 years of marriage. Loving son of the late Peter Murdocca and Helen (Polignone) Murdocca. Devoted father of Vincent F. Murdocca, Jr. and his wife Cathleen of Wakefield, and Christine Murdocca of Malden. Caring brother of the late Maryanne Murdocca and Anthony Murdocca. Proud grandfather of Kimberly, Rebecca, Vincent F. Murdocca III, Matthew and Abigail. Loving great-grandfather of Liam and Luke.

Relatives and friends are invited to visiting hours at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Wednesday, May 5 from 4-7 p.m., and again on Thursday at 8:45 a.m. before leaving in procession to Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden for his funeral mass celebrated at 10 a.m. All attendees are respectfully asked to wear face coverings, and maintain social distancing. Interment in Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. For online tribute visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com