Virginia A. Zagarella, 69

Oct 16, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 16, 2017 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Virginia A. Zagarella, 69, of Wakefield, died Friday, October 13, 2017 at her home after a long period of failing health.

Virginia was born in Melrose on September 29, 1948 and was the daughter of the late Francis and Ann (Lennon) Bowman.

She was a lifelong Wakefield resident and was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1966. She retired from the Metropolitan Bank of Melrose as a loan officer.

Virginia was the beloved wife of Anthony J. Zagarella. She was the loving mother of Anthony J. Zagarella, Jr. of Arizona, Jessica L. Defilippis and her husband Stephen of Malden, and the late Lisa Anne Zagarella. She was the sister of John Bowman of Wakefield, Elizabeth Gallagher of Everett, and the late Frank Bowman and William Bowman. She was the grandmother of Anthony J., III., Rachel, Jason and Ava Lucia. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Her funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home., 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion Street., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home, Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m. Interment will be held at Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield.