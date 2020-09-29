WAAV is on a mission

Sep 29, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the September 29, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — National Domestic Violence Awareness Month is right around the corner in October. The month is an opportunity to raise awareness about Domestic and Family violence. The Wakefield Alliance Against Violence (WAAV) will use the event to educate Wakefield on its work as a community-based organization dedicated to creating a lifestyle free from violence in Wakefield.

The alliance achieves its mission by:

• Reaching out to the community,

• Raising awareness,

• Providing education to families and individuals,

• Providing resources to families and individuals, and

• Providing support to families and individuals with an emphasis on prevention.

Since 2007 the dedicated volunteers, working closely with the Police Department, Health Department, Town Leaders, the School Department and the Clergy, have focused mainly on domestic violence and teen dating violence.

Seven years ago, the alliance launched an initiative to emphasize the importance of civility to reducing conflict and violence. Members distributed “Got Civility?” stickers to the town. Their purpose then (and now) was to create a more civil dialogue among people in the community. After the sticker program had been in existence a few years, WAAV wanted to expand on the idea of civility and purchased the banner which hung across Main Street in Wakefield from September 14 to September 28. This is the second year the banner has been hung across Main Street, reminding all of us that civility is defined as “formal politeness and courtesy in behavior or speech” and is now more important than ever.

Five years ago, the alliance started a 5K called “Racing to End Domestic Violence” to recognize National Domestic Violence Awareness month. Because of the pandemic, this year’s race will be virtual due to gathering restrictions. The race is from October 1 to October 7. Run or walk your favorite 5k route and take a picture of yourself and your time/route once complete and post it to social media using the hashtag #racingtoenddomesticviolence.

For more information and to sign up for the Race, please go to www.waavonline.org. Every runner will receive a Cooling Gaitor Face mask with a logo. For those who sign up before October 1, masks can be picked up at the town hall in Wakefield during their business hours at the front desk from September 28 to September 30. All monies raised go toward WAAV’s efforts of educating the community and assisting survivors.