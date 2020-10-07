4 finalists for PSB project manager

Oct 7, 2020 by jkeating624

Published October 8, 2020

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD – And then there were four.

The Permanent Building Committee (PBC) last night interviewed the four firms that made it to the final round in the selection process for an owner’s project manager for the upcoming $9.6 million expansion and renovation of the police side of the Public Safety Building.

The PBC had already narrowed the number from over a dozen firms that submitted proposals to the four finalists that were interviewed last night.

After last might’s interviews, PBC members will fill out score sheets that will be compiled by member Chip Tarbell. The committee plans to meet on Thursday, Oct. 15 to go over the results. From there, negotiations will begin between the PBC and the firm with the highest score.

Massachusetts General Laws require any municipality to contract for the services of an owner’s project manager (OPM) to serve as the municipality’s agent and consultant during the planning, design and implementation of a contract for the construction, reconstruction, installation, demolition, maintenance or repair of any building estimated to cost $1,500,000 or more.

The first company interviewed last night was Vertex, an architectural, engineering and construction firm with offices in Boston. Executive vice president Jon Lemieux said that he personally had over 27 years in the building industry including extensive experience with municipal projects.

Lemieux introduced Bryan Jarvis who spoke of his 16 years in construction and 12 years doing OPM work mainly on Public Safety Buildings and schools.

Lemieux and Jarvis talked about some of Vertex’s relevant projects, including a Public Safety Building in Randolph that faced similar issues as Wakefield’s: a tight site, overcrowding, lack of storage, lack of appropriate interview space, inadequate sallyport, etc., plus the need to keep the building operational during construction.

Lemieux discussed how Vertex would approach the project including the design process, working closely with the police and making sure that construction doesn’t impact daily operations. He said there would be frequent job meetings and communications to keep all stakeholders informed at every stage of construction. He said that Vertex can also help with public relations around the project.

The next firm was Dore + Wittier. Trip Elmore, a partner with the firm expressed their strong desire to work with Wakefield. He said that Dore + Whittier would bring a “deep bench” of architectural and construction talent with experience in public safety to the project.

He introduced project manager Chip Heitcamp who discussed work that he has done on a number of police and public safety facilities in the area.

Terry Hartford was introduced as the individual who would be on site running the project day to day. He discussed processes like design review, cost estimating, bidding and other aspects of construction management.

Next was CHA Consulting. President Richard Marks talked about the firm’s attention to detail. He said the firm is currently wrapping up a renovation and expansion of the Medford Police headquarters that will be completed on time and under budget.

Marks introduced project manager Alicia Monks, a registered architect who specializes in public safety building projects. There was some discussion of the pros and cons of the “design, bid, build” approach vs. the “construction manager at risk” model.

Police Chief Steven Skory asked if CHA could help with public outreach. Marks said that it was one of the firm’s “specialties.”

Marks questioned the approach of keeping the Police Department in the building while construction is ongoing. He urged taking another look at relocating personnel during construction.

The final firm interviewed last night was LeftField. Project Executive Lynn Stapleton discussed the firm’s expertise and experience in construction management, architecture and procurement.

She introduced project manager Shane Nolan who said that he had 20 years of public construction experience, including work on a number of police, fire and EMT buildings in the area. Nolan would be the project director and day-to-day contact person.

He discussed site logistics, including maintaining use and access to the building 24/7. He talked about the plans for the site and the need to mitigate any impact on neighbors and businesses.

Jim Rogers, principal at Leftfield said that Nolan’s sole focus would be the Wakefield Public Safety building.

LeftField was the OPM for the Walton School renovation and Stapleton was involved with the Galvin Middle School project while working for a different firm.

“We know Wakefield and Wakefield knows us,” Rogers said.

In other business last night, the Permanent Building Committee approved an article asking the Nov. 7 Regular Town Meeting to authorize a feasibility study for the renovation or construction of a new high school. No dollar amount was attached to the article. The PBC vote to approve it was unanimous.