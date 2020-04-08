A well-deserved salute to public safety personnel

Apr 8, 2020 by jkeating624

Published April 8, 2020

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — If you were in the downtown area at around 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon, you may have witnessed something you don’t see every day.

Scores of local residents formed a vehicle parade that included dozens of cars and trucks. With lights flashing and horns honking, they drove by the Fire Station, the Police Station, the Public Works Facility and the Light Department as a way to show appreciation and support for our first responders and all they do, especially in difficult times like those we are experiencing now.

Put together by Forrester Road residents Sarah Gean, Chuck Geier and others, the impromptu “parade” came about on short notice.

“After participating in a parade last week to support the family of a man who was in the hospital with the virus, I thought this was a great thing to do,” Geier said. But he credited Sarah Gean and his other neighbors with organizing the event. (Gean even pulled a few strings and got the Easter Bunny to make a special appearance.)

The vehicles began assembling on Main Street along the Lower Common at about 2:30 Monday afternoon. At 3 p.m. sharp, they began heading toward the Public Safety Building. With headlights and flashers on, and horns honking, the parade took a left from Main Street onto Crescent Street, first driving by the Fire Station, where Fire Chief Michael Sullivan and local firefighters waved and sounded the sirens and horns of the Fire Engines that were pulled out in front of the station with their red lights flashing.

The vehicle parade then took a right onto Princess Street and another right onto Union Street where Police Chief Steven Skory and a contingent of Wakefield Police Officers stood out in front of the Police Station and waved at the passing cars and trucks.

The convoy then turned left on Centre Street and headed for the DPW Facility on North Avenue, where they were greeted by DPW brass and workers before heading for the Municipal Gas & Light headquarters further down North Avenue.

Police Chief Steven Skory said that his officers appreciated the salute.

“The vehicle parade supporting our personnel was a great gesture,” Skory said. “It was awesome to see so many of our residents driving by the police station honking horns, holding up signs and waving in support of our officers. The men and women of the Wakefield Police Department have continued to perform their duties under stressful conditions amid the threat of Coronavirus. COVID-19 is an invisible enemy and the constant threat has been mentally taxing on our people. Knowing we have support from the great of people of Wakefield fuels our drive to provide the best services possible during these difficult times. Wakefield is a strong community and we will get through this together.”

Fire Chief Michael Sullivan echoed those sentiments.

“The Wakefield Fire Department would like to extend its sincere thanks to all of the participants of Mondays drive-by of the Public Safety Building,” Sullivan said. “It was truly heartwarming to see all of your enthusiasm and well wishes during the drive-by. We are doing our best to protect the citizens of Wakefield but it is easy to feel isolated and detached from our family and friends. Thanks again for reminding us how special the citizens of Wakefield are. Stay healthy and safe!”

Geier was pleased that the event went well and glad that the message of support was well-received.

“I must say we put a lot of smiles on people walking the Lake,” Geier said. “Our firefighters were great, our Police Department was out in force and the DPW brass was on North Ave waving and smiling. I am glad that this group of amazing friends and neighbors were able to show our pride.”