Wakefield boys’ hockey draws Gloucester in first round

Feb 21, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Tuesday, 6 p.m. at Stoneham Arena

Published in the February 21, 2020 edition.

The Wakefield High boys’ hockey team earned the No. 10 seed in the Div. 2 North Tournament. The Warriors finished the season at 11-6-3 after their victory over Watertown in the regular season finale yesterday.

Wakefield will get ready to play No. 7 Gloucester in the first round. The Fishermen finished the regular season at 12-5-3 and 9-2-1 in the Northeastern League for second place. Gloucester lost a 6-5 first round matchup to Danvers in double overtime last year. Wakefield fell to Wilmington 5-2 in the preliminary round last year.

The Warriors and Fishermen will play on Tuesday, 6 p.m. at the Stoneham Ice Arena