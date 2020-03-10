Wakefield Challenger League ready for 26th season

Mar 10, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 10, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Wakefield Little League Challenger Baseball is gearing up for another season.

This is a great opportunity for kids ages 5-21 with any sort of physical or emotional disabilities, to

enjoy playing baseball.

The Wakefield Challenger League is one of the first in the state and is open to all towns.

The games are played every Tuesday at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 9 a.m. All games are played at the baseball fields off Water Street and Del Carmine Street (behind the car wash).

The Challenger League season begins May 5 and continues on Tuesday nights and Saturday mornings throughout the end of June.

The league also features “buddy” days where teams and players from Wakefield Little League practice with Challenger League players.

For more information please email Stephen Conroy at reel2or@aol.com or Paul Paglierani at pagliarani@verizon.net.

Registration is available at www.wakefieldlittleague.org.