Changing times

Jul 1, 2020 by jkeating624

Published July 1, 2020

New WFD post filled

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — Captain Thomas Purcell has been appointed to to the new position of Deputy Fire Chief.

Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio announced the appointment at last week’s Town Council meeting and the appointment was ratified by the Town Council as required by the Town Charter.

Maio noted that more than a year was spent working with the firefighter’s union on the job description and appointment process. Three Wakefield fire captains applied.

As the Deputy Fire Chief is a Civil Service position, Civil Service oversaw the assessment process for applicants, which consisted of each applicant going before a panel of fire chiefs and responding to a set of problems posed to the applicants as well as written exercises. That process was followed by interviews with Maio.

Maio said that any of the three captains that applied could have done the job, but that in interviews, Purcell offered the best strategic vision for the future.

Maio noted Purcell’s extensive educational background, which includes a Master’s Degree in public administration with concentrations in emergency management and fire and emergency services.

Purcell has been with the Wakefield Fire Department for 24 years, serving as a captain for the last eight.

As Deputy Fire Chief, Purcell will assist with the development of goals, policies, procedures and programs for the Fire Department. He will work with the Fire Chief in the development of long and short-term strategic planning. He will plan, organize, supervise and coordinate activities of the Fire department and ensure effective firefighting techniques. He will oversee the development and delivery of training programs and fire prevention operations.

Purcell will officially assume the duties of Deputy Fire Chief on later this month.

Next Building Inspector named

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD – For the first time in nearly three decades, Wakefield will have a new Building Inspector beginning next week.

Building Inspector Jack Roberto’s 27-year tenure will end with his retirement next week and new Building Inspector Benjamin P. DeChristoforo will step into some very big shoes.

Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio appointed DeChristoforo to the position and, per the Town Charter, the Town Council ratified the appointment with a unanimous vote last week.

Maio said that there were 25 applicants for the job. A screening committee narrowed the field down to four finalists who were presented to Maio for interviews.

A resident of Winchester, DeChristoforo had served as the Building Inspector in Revere since 2005, where he instituted online permitting. He has a degree from Wentworth Institute in construction management.