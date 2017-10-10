Wakefield field hockey beats Woburn, Saugus

Oct 10, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Warrior win streak goes to three games

Published in the October 10, 2017 edition.

By DAN BYRNE

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Memorial High School varsity field hockey team made a few big strides last week towards qualifying for the State tournament. After consecutive shutout wins over Woburn and Saugus, the Warriors’ record has rebounded back to .500 as they hope to continue their run of good form.

“Three wins in a row, two shutouts,” Warriors’ Head Coach Cara Luca noted in her post-game interview on Friday.

On Thursday, the Warriors took on Middlesex League rival, Woburn at Shaun Beasley Field. The Warriors came out with a purpose in the first half, setting the tone with four goals. They went on to add two more goals in the 2nd half to complete a 6-0 rout of the Tanners.

“We had a good day offensively,” said Luca following the team’s triumph Thursday. “Both the forward line and midfield line worked hard today. We worked on taking the ball up the right and passing it across,” she said after watching it all come together for her team the way they’d drawn it up.

It was a truly one-sided affair, with the Warriors easily keeping the shutout, allowing just one shot on Alexa Pesce in net. On the other end, the Warriors put Nora Newman under siege in the Tanner’s goal. Wakefield had 41 shots, of which Newman stopped 35.

Oliva Cameron led the way for the Warriors, pelting the Woburn net all game. She finished with two goals and one assist. One of Cameron’s goals came off a penalty stroke, while the other was unassisted.

Adding to the Warriors’ attack, Vanessa Kaddaras had a goal and an assist, Annabella Forziati had one goal, Alyssa Vaca scored a goal assisted by Hope Melanson, and Shannon Foley scored one goal, assisted by Kaddaras.

Celebration of victory over Woburn was short lived, as the Warriors took to Shaun Beasley Field again the very next day to host geographic rival, Saugus.

The Sachems stood up strong in the first half, as the visitors did not concede a goal and the score was 0-0 at halftime.

In the 2nd half, the Warriors broke through as Annabella Forziati took charge. Early in the 2nd half she broke the scoreless tie to get the Warriors on the board 1-0. With 10 minutes remaining, Forziati fed Vanessa Kaddaras who found the back of the net, doubling the score to 2-0. With just over 5 minutes to play, Fiona Heffernan made it 3-0 Wakefield.

That would be all the scoring, but it was enough to secure their second shutout win in a row, evening up their record and keeping the hopes of postseason play alive.

“We needed this win today to help towards going to the tournament,” Luca said Friday.

As she noted things weren’t perfect from the start.

“The girls came out really flat in the first half and I had to call a timeout within the first five minutes of the game,” she said. “They had to step it up.”

With the score tied, the coach knew that the second half had to be better.

“In the second half they turned it around it was good,” she said. “I don’t know what was going on in the first half, they weren’t playing as a team and I said to them ‘it’s about teamwork right now and you guys aren’t clicking’ and so they found a way to click and we did,” Luca added. “The passing was good, defense had a good game too in the second half.”

With her team looking to get a nose above .500 this week, coach Luca recognizes the task in front of her team.

“Belmont is going to be tough,” she said, “But as long as the girls come out on fire with intensity, it’ll be ok.”

When asked how much the recent run of three straight wins and two shutouts helps the team’s confidence heading into the final stretch of the season, Luca responded by saying, “We needed this. we started the season with Watertown, Lexington, and Winchester, and nothing was working for us.”

“We have seven games left and they all have to be wins. We need about seven more points to make it to the tournament.”

SCOREBOX

(Oct. 5)

WOB—0-0—0

WAK—4-2—6

GOALS: Cameron 2; Forziati 1; Kaddaras 1; Vaca 1; Foley 1

—–

(Oct. 6)

SHS—0-0—0

WMHS—0-3—3

GOALS: Forziati 1; Kaddaras 1; Heffernan 1