Fire damages Crystal Street home

Feb 24, 2021 by jkeating624

Published February 24, 2021

WAKEFIELD — The homeowner was able to get out uninjured, but a two-alarm fire yesterday afternoon resulted in major damage to a home on Crystal Street.

Wakefield firefighters under the command of Captain John Walsh responded to a reported house fire at 26 Crystal Street at approximately 3:40 p.m. They arrived within three minutes to find flames coming from a rear basement door and the first-floor area directly above it. Firefighters stretched multiple hose lines into the home, knocking down the main body of fire within about 20 minutes.

Last night’s fire caused severe damage to the side and rear of this home on Crystal Street. (Mark Sardella Photo)

A second alarm was struck for additional personnel at 3:50 P.M. bringing engines from Melrose, Reading and Stoneham as well as a North Reading ladder truck to the fire. Engines from Woburn and Saugus as well as a Malden ladder truck covered the town during the fire.

The blaze was brought under control approximately 60 minutes after the first alarm. Fire Chief Michael Sullivan reported that the single-family home suffered considerable fire damage in the rear of the basement and first floor areas and significant smoke and water damage to the remainder of the home.

The sole occupant in the home was Robert Hathorne, who owns the home with his wife Mary, who was away at the time of the fire. The family will be displaced from their home for an extended period until repairs can be made.

Troopers from the State Fire Marshal’s Office were contacted to assist in the fire investigation. The fire was determined to have originated in the rear of the basement. Chief Sullivan stated that the exact cause of the fire has not been determined but is considered to be accidental, possibly related to a faulty appliance.

There were no injuries to either the homeowner or responding firefighters as a result of this fire. Sullivan credited Captain Walsh and the on-duty firefighters for the quick extinguishment of the fire. He stated “they took quick and decisive action to knock down the flames quickly, likely saving the home from becoming a total loss.”