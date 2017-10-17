Wakefield golf finishes 2017 with an eye towards the future

Oct 17, 2017 by Keith Curtis

Warriors show promise during back nine of season

Published in the October 17, 2017 edition.

By MITCHELL SABBATELLI

MELROSE — The Wakefield Warrior golf team fell to the home team Woburn Tanners 32-40, Thursday, October 12, at Bellevue Golf Course, in Melrose.

It was this season’s final match for the Warriors.

Wakefield bright spots, Jack Ryan and Tommy Galvin, were flawless again for the Warriors. That seems to be a common trend, as they have anchored the 1 and 2 spots all year for Wakefield. Ryan and Galvin both won their respective matches 6-3.

“Jack and Tommy played lights out again,” said Warriors’ coach Chris Keane. “They were absolutely dominant over the last week or two of the season. We were able to keep it close against a very strong Woburn team who is typically unbeatable on their home course.”

Oliver Miller won his match 5-4, while Chris Coombs was also impressive with four points.

Other notable performances include Juliette Guanci and Cal Tryder with 3.5 points.

Wakefield finished the year 3-10-1, but Keane implied that record is deceiving.

“Our overall record may suggest a disappointing season, but at least four of those losses were decided by three or fewer points,” said Keane.

Keane thinks the experience from 2017 will help the 2018 team emerge as contenders next season. He had strong words for Ryan and Galvin, as this year’s success is sure to help them continue their leadership roles.

“Coming back next year, I think we’ll have the top 1-2 tandem in the entire league,” said Keane. “We only lose two seniors out of all twenty players in the program. We bring back four juniors, three sophomores, and 11 freshmen.”

On Thursday, October 5, the Warriors managed a split with home team Melrose 36-36 at Bellevue.

It was their lone draw of the year.

Oliver Miller tallied 6 points from the 8 spot, on his 6-3 match victory. Ryan and Galvin won their 1 and 2 spot matches 5.5-3.5. Additionally, Matt Auld and Guanci tied their opponents, both with 4.5 points.

7 and 8 spot Cal Tryder and Oliver Miller were clutch on Hole 9, hitting their putts to get Wakefield the tie.

When asked about the future, Keane’s projections, with practice, were appropriately lofty.

“If everyone keeps working on their games during the spring and summer, we will be very difficult to beat over the next several years,” said Keane.