Wakefield gymnastics gets second at league meet

Feb 17, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the February 17, 2020 edition.

BURLINGTON — The Wakefield High gymnastics team saved one of their best performances of the season for the Middlesex League Meet held on Feb. 10 at Burlington High School. The Warriors scored a 141.35 to take second place out eight competing teams in the league. Reading was first with a 145.075. Melrose was third with a 139.425.

Following that performance, and with a 7-1 regular season record, Wakefield earned an invitation to the MIAA North Sectional Tournament which will take place this Saturday, Feb. 22 at Algonquin Regional High at 10 a.m. The Warriors are seeded 4th. The other 11 teams competing in the tournament, in order of seeding are: Masconomet, Newton South, Reading, Stoneham, Chelmsford/Billerica/Tyngsborough, Melrose, Haverhill, Central Catholic, North Andover, Winthrop and Danvers.

Wakefield’s best event last Monday at the league meet was bars. The Warriors scored a league-best 36.2 in the event, topping Reading’s 36.15.

As was the case in three out of the four events, Wakefield was led by Lola Barrett on bars who scored a 9.4. Wakefield had elite performances from multiple competitors to help them win the bars as Georgia Lamarre got a 9.05, Sydney Yee scored an 8.9 and Molly Grady got an 8.85.

Wakefield started the meet with a 34.6 on vault, the third best vault score in the league behind Reading (35.25) and Melrose (35.425).

Barrett scored a 9.05 on vault, followed by an 8.75 from Giana Liotine, an 8.6 from Yee and an 8.2 from Elise Rich.

The Warriors stayed consistent with a 35 on the balance beam, good for another third place finish behind Reading (36.6) and Stoneham (35.4).

Barrett was one of just four individuals to score a 9 or higher on the beam. She got a 9.0 to lead Wakefield. Rich scored an 8.95, Lamarre got an 8.7 and Courtney Collins finished the scoring for Wakefield with an 8.35.

The Warriors finished strong on the floor, their 35.55 the second best score in the league behind Reading (37.075).

Lamarre led the way with a 9.1, followed by Yee (8.9), Barrett (8.85) and Grady (8.7).