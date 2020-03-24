Wakefield has second positive COVID-19 case

Mar 24, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the March 24, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — The Health Department was notified yesterday that a Wakefield resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the illness associated with the novel coronavirus. This is the second known positive case in Wakefield.

The Health Department is following Massachusetts Department of Health protocols, including communication with the individual and immediate follow up with the resident’s contacts. The individual is self-isolating.

Health Director Ruth Clay indicates that an increase in positive cases is expected. “As more tests are performed, more positive cases can be identified. As of March 22 at 4 p.m., there were 646 confirmed cases in Massachusetts. That’s a jump of 121 from the previous day’s report.”

With a goal to stop the spread of the virus, Governor Charlie Baker issued an emergency order requiring all businesses and organizations that do not provide “COVID-19 Essential Services” to close their physical workplaces and facilities to workers, customers, and the public effective noon Tuesday, March 24. This order is in effect until April 7. He also advised to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel and other unnecessary activities during this two-week time period.

Please visit wakefield.ma.us/covid-updates for more information regarding CDC recommendations, community and business resources, municipal operations, and more. If you have any questions or concerns about COVID-19, feel free to contact the Health Department at 781-246-6375 or boardofhealth@wakefield.ma.us.