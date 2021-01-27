Hurry up and wait for vaccine

Jan 27, 2021 by jkeating624

Published January 27, 2021

By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — If you’re waiting anxiously to get your COVID vaccination, the latest news out of the Health Department is mixed at best.

According to Health Director Ruth Clay, Wakefield will be receiving a a good amount of vaccine this week for use at its clinic scheduled for Monday, Feb. 1 at the former Comverse Building at 200 Quannapowitt Parkway.

“After that, there will be very little vaccine for the foreseeable future,” Clay told the Town Council at their Zoom meeting on Monday.

Next Monday’s clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is available only to residents over age 75 as well as certain health care professionals designated in Phase 1 under the state’s vaccination rollout plan. Individuals currently eligible for vaccination should visit mass.gov/CovidVaccineMap to see vaccine locations, to register and to view eligibility information. All sites require registration and an appointment.

It was noted on Monday that available slots are filling up quickly for the Feb. 1 clinic in Wakefield.

Town Administrator Stephen P. Maio told the Town Council that Waterstone, the current owners of the former American Mutual/Comverse building, has agreed to allow the vacant building to be used by the town for its vaccination program. This will allow the site to remain set up for vaccinations and for equipment and supplies (except for vaccine) to be stored on site. MelroseWakefield Health Care has agreed to store the Pfizer vaccine in its freezers.

Maio thanked Waterstone and their local attorney Brian McGrail for being “good corporate citizens” and agreeing to allow the town to use the building throughout the vaccination process.

Clay said that once more vaccine becomes available, the Health Department will be able to vaccinate up to 1,000 people a day. Unfortunately, after the upcoming round of vaccinations, there isn’t going to be much vaccine available anywhere in the state for a while.

Town Councilor Edward Dombroski asked Clay if the coming vaccine shortage was due to production issues or distribution problems.

“No idea,” Clay responded. “Way, way above my pay level.”

Clay noted that there will be other vaccination sites open around the region where Wakefield residents can go; however these sites are still subject to the availabilty of vaccine and are open only to those who are eligible under the state’s vaccination timeline.

Maio said that he hopes vaccine production will ramp up in the next few weeks. He said that for the upcoming local clinics the town had hoped to get the Moderna vaccine because it’s easier to store and handle, but only the Pfizer vaccine was available.

In addition to the Wakefield clinic on Feb. 1, eligible Individuals under the state’s COVID vaccination distribution timeline will have several regional clinics at which to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations.

The cities of Melrose, Malden, and Medford will also host clinics as part of the Mystic Valley Public Health Coalition (MVPHC) initiative. Eligible individuals include all Phase One categories and, after Feb. 1, individuals aged 75 and older.

On Jan. 25, Governor Baker prioritized those 75+ at the top of Phase Two and announced they could begin vaccinations on Feb. 1. Wakefield has committed to having vaccination clinics throughout the three phases of the vaccination distribution plan. Additional clinic dates have not yet been confirmed.

The following Mystic Valley Public Health Coalition (MVPHC) clinics are open to individuals whose eligibility-related work location or residence is in Melrose, Medford, Malden, Wakefield, Winchester, and Stoneham. These clinics will administer the Pfizer vaccine.

• Jan. 29: Phase One individuals only. Memorial Hall, 590 Main Street, Melrose; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Jan. 31, 2021: Phase One individuals only. Andrews Middle School, 3000 Mystic Valley Parkway, Medford; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Feb. 1, 2021: Phase One individuals and those aged 75+. Comverse Building, 200 Quannapowitt Parkway, Wakefield; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Eligible individuals who wish to attend the Wakefield Clinic can connect with the Wakefield Health Department at (781) 246-6375 should they have questions or need assistance in registering. To stay up to date on upcoming clinics, visit the Town’s website at wakefield.ma.us.

Additional information on the vaccine and phased distribution are available at mass.gov/COVIDvaccine.