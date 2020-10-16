Wakefield High cancels all games scheduled for weekend

Oct 16, 2020 by Keith Curtis

Published in the October 16, 2020 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Wakefield Memorial High School athletic director Brendan Kent announced on Thursday night that all Wakefield High games and meets scheduled for today and tomorrow have been canceled.

The Warriors were scheduled to play Wilmington High School in nine events, starting with two cross country meets today.

The varsity girls’ soccer, field hockey and boys’ soccer teams were scheduled to play at 3 p.m. tomorrow.

The town of Wakefield was designated a “Red” community by the state’s Department of Public Health in this week’s report.

“After consultation with the Board of Health from both communities, a decision was made to cancel this weekend’s games as a safety precaution,” said Kent. “The majority of our athletic teams are expected to resume practices next week as previously scheduled.”

Wakefield had 40 new positive cases in the last two weeks. Wakefield joins Woburn as the only communities of the 12 Middlesex League schools to be in the red. Melrose, Stoneham, Wilmington, Burlington, Watertown and Winchester are all in the yellow while Reading, Belmont, Lexington and Arlington are green.

“Our school administration, in consultation with our Board of Health, will continue to monitor and assess data to make informed decisions about extracurricular activities,” said Kent. “As we enter into another weekend, we urge all of our students and families to continue practicing safety protocols.”