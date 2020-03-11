Drago earns GNAC Player of the Week Award

Mar 11, 2020 by jkeating624

Published March 11, 2020

WINTHROP — As the Johnson & Wales University men’s lacrosse team made its spring break trip to Haines City, Fla., second-year attacker Tyler Drago made his way into the JWU record books. His performance earned him Great Northeast Athletic Conference Player of the Week as announced by the conference office.

A native of Wakefield and a 2018 graduate of Wakefield Memorial High School, it’s his first GNAC award and the first weekly honor for the Wildcats since Eric Russo and Bradley Morris both received honors on April 30, 2018. Lasell’s Alex Beauchemin picked up Goalkeeper of the Week and Jon Olson from Albertus Magnus was Rookie of the Week.

Thursday night against Alvernia, Drago tallied a program-record seven goals and added three assists for a program-record tying 10 points. Sunday at Eastern Connecticut State, he added to his season totals with his third hat-trick. Drago now leads the team with 14 goals and is second with 17 points.

The Wildcats travel to Nichols College tonight at 7 p.m. JWU’s home opener is Saturday at 12 p.m. versus Roger Williams.