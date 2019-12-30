Alfred S. Confalone, 88

Dec 30, 2019 by jkeating624

U.S. Marine veteran of the Korean War

Published December 30, 2019

WAKEFIELD — Alfred S. Confalone, 88, of Wakefield died on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Melrose-Wakefield Hospital.

He was born on February 20, 1931 and was the son of the late Sabitino and Maria (Bucciacchio) Confalone.

Alfred was a lifelong Wakefield resident and a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1948 where he played football under Hack Walsh. After high school, he did a post graduate year at Brewster Academy. Alfred was a graduate of Georgetown University where he played football and baseball. He served in the Marines during the Korean War. Alfred was a retired engineer for the Massachusetts Department of Public Works District 4, and a member of the Crystal Community Club.

He was the beloved husband of the late Alberta (Hamilton) Confalone. He was the loving father of Fred Confalone and his wife Amy of Hampton, N.H. and the late Carla Confalone. Alfred was the brother of the late A. Charles Confalone and John Confalone. He is also survived by his three grandchildren, Charlie, Sam and Katie.

Alfred’s funeral will be held the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday at 9 a.m. followed by a funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Monday from 4-8 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.