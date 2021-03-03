Andree J. Stewart, 80

Mar 3, 2021 by jkeating624

Longtime resident was a nurse, artist

Published March 3, 2021

WAKEFIELD — Andree J. Stewart, age 80, a longtime Wakefield resident died Friday February 26 in Reading.

She was born in New Brunswick, Canada on October 31, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Paul and Roseline (LeBlanc) Bujold. She spent her early years in Montreal, Canada and came to the United States in 1958 and resided in Malden. She was a graduate of Malden High School and later graduated from the New Hampshire Hospital, School of Nursing in 1963.

She worked for many years at the former New England Memorial Hospital in Stoneham. She enjoyed sewing and painting and had been a member of the Lynnfield Art Guild.

Mrs. Stewart was the beloved wife of Arthur E. Stewart. She was the loving mother of Michael Stewart of AZ and Lawrence Stewart of NH. She is also survived by her five sisters: Pauline McNamee, Lorraine Mercer, Diane Healy, Gabrielle Lomasney and Denise Kennedy.

Services will be private. Arrangements in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home.