Andrew C. Garofalo, 35

Oct 23, 2020 by jkeating624

Published October 23, 2020

WAKEFIELD — It is with broken hearts that we share Andrew Charles Garofalo, 35, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

Andrew was a fiance, father, son, grandson, brother, nephew, uncle and cousin who was wholeheartedly dedicated to his family and his friends. Andrew will be deeply missed by his large family, especially his two sons, Jamesen and Aaron, whom he loved more than anything in this world.

Andrew is survived by his fiancee, Shauna Hurley of Plaistow, N.H., formerly of Wakefield; his mother, Robin Garofalo of Wakefield; his father, Louis Garofalo, and his wife, Heidi Garofalo, of Harvard; his brother, Matthew Garofalo of Wakefield; his sister, Sarah (Garofalo) Cuzziere, and her husband, Stephen, of Westford; his brother, Michael Garofalo, and his wife, Katie, of Saugus; his sister, Amy Garofalo, and her partner, Gerard, of Wakefield; his sister, Sarah (Strickland) Pecoroni, and her husband, Billy, of Derry, N.H.; and his brother, David Strickland, of Agawam. Andrew was the grandson of Civitina Pietrello of Wakefield and the late Charles A. Pietrello, Luigi Garofalo and Elizabeth (Walsh) Garofalo, all of Wakefield.

Andrew is also survived by his loving uncles: Charles J. Pietrello and his husband, Sean Maher, of Thompson, Conn., and Austin Garofalo and his wife, Stacy, of Wakefield.

Andrew is loved and will be missed by his mother- and father-in-law, Jim and Cheryl Hurley, of Wakefield brothers-in-law Jim Hurley of Wakefield and John Hurley, as well as his many nieces and nephews: Amber, Dominic, Charlie, Robert, Brandon, Michael, Joseph, Abigail, Jayden, Kaiya, Kayson, Tatum, Max, Jack and Lily.

Andrew is at peace and with God now and in our hearts forever.

His funeral mass will be celebrated in St. Agnes Church, 186 Woburn St, Reading, on Tuesday, Oct. 27, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield, on Monday, Oct. 26, from 4-7 p.m.