Anne P. Bassler, 87

Buyer’s assistant was an accomplished painter

Published January 27, 2021

MELROSE – Anne Patricia (McDonough) Bassler (aka Pat), 87, of Saugus, formerly of Melrose, died on Jan. 18, 2021.

Anne was born in Melrose on Aug. 1, 1933, to the late Michael F. McDonough and the late Evelyn R. (Engebretsen) McDonough.

She lived many years in Melrose, graduating from St. Mary’s High School. She enjoyed a year at Vesper George School of Art, as well as a year studying at Malden Business School.

As a dedicated, single mother of five she enjoyed life; she worked nights while attending school during the day; she provided a wonderful upbringing for her children.

Anne was the beloved mother of Paul N. Bassler Jr. of Derry, N.H.; Andrea J. Dowd and her husband William of Holden; Carolyn M. Bassler-Hankard and her husband William of Wakefield; Deborah M. Bassler-Trifone and her husband David of Saugus; and Nicole E. Bassler-Tecce of Wakefield. Loving grandmother of Kyle Bassler, Candace Jenkins and her husband Carl, Delaney Gregsak and her husband John, Caitlin Hankard, Max Trifone, Michael Trifone, Haley Tecce, Samantha Tecce and Casey Dowd.

As the eldest, caring sister of eight children, she leaves Michael McDonough Jr. and his wife Marguerite of Melrose, Mark McDonough Sr. and his wife Laurie of Enfield, Conn., Elizabeth Hubbard of Paxton (late husband Kevin), Jeanne LeGallo of Billerica (late husband Frank), Kathy Ferreira and her husband Paul of Castine, Maine. She was predeceased by Christine Armstrong and Marie Fazio, both formerly of Melrose. She also leaves 21 beautiful nieces and nephews.

Anne was an approachable, friendly lady always willing to help a stranger in need. She was employed as a buyer’s assistant at Boise Cascade Lumber Co. for 20 years. Anne had an artistic flair, proven by the oil paintings she mastered. She enjoyed the rocky New England coast and loved listening to music.

Her family was her greatest pride and joy. They will miss her greatly, as will anyone who had the privilege to know her.

Funeral services will be private, in person and live-streamed on the Gately Funeral Home Facebook page on Feb. 1 at 9 a.m. A recording will remain on the page for seven days.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anne’s memory to a charity of your choice. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit gatelyfh.com.