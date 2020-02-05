Antonette V. Martini, 91

Published February 5, 2020

WAKEFIELD — Antonette V. Martini, 91, of Wakefield, died Monday, February 3, 2019 at the Bear Hill Nursing Home in Wakefield.

Born in Everett on June 19, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Nunzia (Ciulla) Corrao.

Antonette was raised in the North End of Boston and graduated from the Boston Public School system. After finishing school, she had worked as a long-distance telephone operator. She was later married and raised her family in Wakefield where she had been a resident since 1955. She and her late husband spent their retirement years in Fort Myers, Florida. They also enjoyed travelling together. She was a member of St. Joseph Church of Wakefield and the Sons of Italy. Antonette is remembered by her family as an excellent cook of Italian specialty dishes, a great baker, and a wonderful host of holiday parties.

She was the beloved wife of the late Robert E. Martini. She was the loving mother of Debra A. Roberto and her husband Donald of Stoneham, Robin M. Nye and her husband Gerald of Charlestown, Maria Perry and her husband Thomas of Wakefield, and Robert E. Martini Jr. and his wife Janet of Billerica. She was the cherished grandmother of Maria Sagarino and her husband Paul, Anthony Roberto and his wife Valerie, Nikki Roberto and her husband Dylan Figelski, Paul Nye and his wife Alyssa Rubin, Gina Casamento and her husband John, and Robert III, Tyler, Nicholas, Brett and Brianna Martini. She was the great-grandmother of Christina and Matthew Sagarino, Maxine Rubin Nye, and Alyssa and Nick Glavin. She was the sister of Nancy Rita Corrao of Billerica. She was predeceased by many siblings.

Funeral services are private. Arrangements in the care of McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield.