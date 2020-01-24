Carl E. Akerberg, 83

Jan 24, 2020 by jkeating624

U.S. Marine Corp. veteran of the Korean War

Published January 24, 2020

WAKEFIELD — Carl E. Akerberg, 83, a longtime resident of Wakefield died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at the Melrose Wakefield Hospital.

He was born in Boston on October 7, 1936, and was the son of the late Edwin C. and Mary (Manfredi) Akerberg.

Carl was raised and educated in East Boston and Revere, and was a graduate of Revere High School. He was a retired pipe fitter for General Electric of Lynn. He proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict as a member of the United States Marine Corps. In his spare time, Carl enjoyed dancing, snorkeling, and hiking.

He was the beloved husband of the late Theresa M. (Spinale) Akerberg. Carl was the loving father of William E. Akerberg of Wakefield, and Richard K. Akerberg of Tewksbury. He was the brother of Jean Moscillo of N.C. and the late Marjie Richards, William Akerberg, Richard Akerberg and Muriel Porto. He was the grandfather of Nicholas and Gianna.

Carl’s funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Tuesday at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends at the funeral home on Monday from 4-8 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.