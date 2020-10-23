Carl P. White, 71

Oct 23, 2020 by jkeating624

Published October 23, 2020

WAKEFIELD — Carl P. White, 71, of Wakefield, died on Saturday, Oct. 17, at his residence.

Born in Wakefield on Dec. 20, 1948, he was the son of the late William and Marjorie (Holoway) White.

Mr. White was a lifelong Wakefield resident. He was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1967, and Bryant & Stratton College of Business. Mr. White was a retired truck driver for the U.S Postal Service. He was a member of the Boy Scouts and the First Parish Congregational Church in Wakefield.

Mr. White enjoyed traveling, watching Boston College and New England Patriots football, walking around Lake Quannapowitt and spending time with his family.

He was the brother of the late Paul D. White and Ronald W. White. Mr. White is survived by his sister-in-law, Sylvia White, of North Reading and her fiance, Bob Bergin, of Merrimack, N.H., and his niece, Nicole Scotina, and her husband, Ronald, of North Reading. He was the great uncle of Aaron Douglass and Julie Scotina. He is also survived by many cousins. He was predeceased by his best friend since grade school, Leo McIsaac.

A graveside service will be held at the Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield on Thursday, Oct. 29, at noon. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wakefield Food Pantry, PO Box 1624, Wakefield, MA 01880.

Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield.