SOMERVILLE — Constantin Andronache, 63, a longtime resident of Somerville, passed away at his home on the morning of February 10, 2020.

He was the son of Constantin and Dumitra Andronache. Constantin was born on February 5, 1957, and he was raised and educated in Romania.

In 1990 he came to the U.S. to continue his graduate education at Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, where he obtained a Ph.D. in Atmospheric Sciences. After graduation, Constantin worked as a research scientist, and he has been employed by Boston College since 2001. His professional interests focused on the effects of clouds and aerosols on the climate and environment, and computer modeling of these phenomena. He published numerous research papers in the Journal of Geophysical Research and shared his passion for science and its use for solving the natural world problems with his students.

In his free time, Constantin loved exploring new spiritual territories, as well as places and cultures, and he did that often in the company of his beloved wife, Daniela. He was a person of charm and wit, and family and friends deeply mourn him.

Constantin’s religious service will take place at McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, February 13, at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Lakeside Cemetery, at 12 noon. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m.