Delia M. Giuffre, 96

Sep 16, 2020 by jkeating624

Hosted countless holidays, parties and gatherings

Published September 16, 2020

WAKEFIELD — Delia Marie Giuffre, 96, lifelong resident of Wakefield, passed away surrounded by her loving family at her home on Sept. 12, 2020.

Delia was born on Sept. 14, 1923 in Wakefield. She was the eldest daughter of Giovanni and Maria (Roberto) DiSanto of Wakefield. Delia was preceded in death by her twin brothers Paul and Michael and sister Theresa (Rossi). Delia married Dominic “Deacon” Giuffre on April 20, 1947. They shared 41 years of marriage until his passing. Delia and Dom were blessed with two children, Barbara (Richards) and Donna (McManus). The Giuffres hosted countless holidays, parties and gatherings in their home. Delia cherished the times spent at the house with her daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Delia was passionate about her family, her faith and her community. She was a proud member of St. Joseph Church in Wakefield where she taught CCD, sang in the choir and frequently attended 4 o’clock Mass on Saturday evenings. Delia was constantly on the go walking to church, Dom’s store (Jeffrey’s Package Store), or around Lake Quannapowitt. She enjoyed stopping to talk to friends, neighbors and family along the way. She made everyone feel special and always remembered birthdays, weddings and important life events.

Delia is survived by her two daughters Barbara Richards of Gloucester and Donna McManus of Methuen, beloved sons-in-law Philip Richards and James McManus, four grandchildren Joshua Richards, Callee Twomey, Shauna Hansen and Kacie McManus, and three great-grandchildren Jax and Roman Richards and Mason Twomey. She is also survived by her adored nieces and nephews.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, Sept. 18 from 4-7 p.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Visitors are kindly asked to pay their respects and exit the building in an effort to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 10 a.m. Interment will be at Forest Glade Cemetery in Wakefield. A celebration of life will also be scheduled at a future date.