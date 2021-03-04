Dr. John Sardella, 93

Published March 4, 2021

Educator, former selectman, Army veteran

WAKEFIELD — Dr. John “Reggie” Sardella of Wakefield died peacefully with family at his side at the age of 93 on Feb. 26, 2021.

He is former president of the student council at Wakefield High School, principal of the Wakefield Junior High School, assistant superintendent of the Wakefield Public Schools, chairman of the Wakefield Board of Selectman, and a US Army veteran.

He is also fondly remembered and celebrated by the Wakefield community for catching a dramatic, winning touchdown pass in the 1945 Thanksgiving Day rivalry against Melrose High School, a perennial matchup which Wakefield had not won since 1921 (a 24-year hiatus). Others in the community may also remember him for his seven-mile daily walks which he began in his 60’s and continued for over 20 years into his mid-80’s.

John was a remarkable man, a dedicated father, loving husband, grandfather, brother and son. He had a gift of finding unique and genuine ways to connect with all of us. His generosity came in many forms and his accomplishments were numerous. His life was a gift from God which he generously bestowed upon all who were privileged to know him. He was loved dearly by his family and will be deeply missed.

He is survived by Mary Shirley Sardella, his beloved wife of 67 years; his four sons: John, Bill, Paul, and Jerry; and 8 grandchildren.

Mass and funeral will be attended privately by immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Shriners Hospital for Children of Boston.

