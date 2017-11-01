Elizabeth Anne Holmes, 87

Veteran of the Korean War

Published in the November 1, 2017 edition

STONEHAM — Elizabeth Anne (Myles) “Betty” Holmes, 87, of Texas, formerly of Stoneham, passed away on Tuesday, October 24, 2017.

Born on May 8, 1930 in Medford, Betty was the loving daughter of the late John J. Myles and Anna (Keating) Myles. Betty was a warm and caring daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend. She will be deeply missed.

Betty was a dedicated nurse for many years. She loved spending time with her family. They were first and foremost in her life. During the Korean War, Betty proudly defended our freedom by serving as a First Lieutenant in the United States Air Force.

Betty was the beloved wife of the late Paul Holmes. She was the devoted mother of Paula Taylor and her husband Glenn, Craig Holmes and his wife Marsha and Bruce Holmes and his wife Lauren. The cherished grandmother of Joseph, Katherine, Stephen, Sarah, Paul and Kelly Holmes; Betty was the loving great grandmother of Lily, Myles and Jackson. She was the dear sister of Jacqueline O’Connell, John Myles, Marilynn Simpson and the late Margaret Bowman. Betty is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (RT 28), Stoneham Friday, November 3, at 9 a.m., followed by a funeral Mass celebrating Betty’s Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St. Stoneham, at 10 a.m. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with the family on Thursday, November 2, from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m., in the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will take place at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne.