Franklin S. “Frank” Cresta, 31

Oct 18, 2017 by jkeating624

Enjoyed fishing and time outdoors

Published in the October 18, 2017 edition

WAKEFIELD — Franklin S. “Frank” Cresta, 31, of Wakefield, passed away unexpectedly at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester on October 14, 2017.

Born in Melrose on November 2, 1985 to Tina (Fotino) Cresta and Vincenzo Cresta, both of Wakefield. Frank was a legend in his own right, a gentle giant, the unofficial mayor of Wakefield.

It was front page news when Frank the Tank graduated Wakefield High School in 2004. He was the best laborer with Barletta Construction out of Canton for the past three years. He was a man of nature and enjoyed “Sunday mass” on various lakes and ponds, fishing for numerous hours and spending time outdoors. He was a celebrity, frequenting many local establishments, but always favoring the Dockside where he spent his time shooting whisky and playing Keno with his closest friends.

He had an eye for fashion, wearing the latest in plaid couture, designer Chippewa boots and stylish head coverings. He had a deep love for the First Amendment, music, knife collecting, and pyrotechnics. His deepest love was for his family and his two dogs, Bruce and Matilda, who were well known throughout Wakefield and beyond. He took his role as Uncle Frankie very seriously, never missing an opportunity to teach his niece and nephews fun stuff. It didn’t matter if you knew Frank for a lifetime, a year or a day, his quick wit and sarcastic sense of humor made you fall in love with him.

He is survived by his loving mother and father, his brother James Cresta and his fiance Karen Marchessault, sister Samantha (Cresta) Gasbarro and her husband Robert, sister Erica (Cresta) Dugan and her husband Gregory, niece Arianna Cresta and nephews, Ian Padilla, Jared Padilla and Vincenzo Gasbarro, aunts and uncles, Joe and Rita Cresta, Tony and Janet Cresta, Linda and Richard Kinch, Wally and Kathy Fotino, Gary and Pam Goodwin, Bobby and Irene Fotino, Doreen and Jack Sheppard, and Heidi and Brett Rossicone, many cousins, and a tremendous amount of friends.

His funeral will be held from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 10:30 in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave, Wakefield. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 3-7 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.