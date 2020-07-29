Geraldine A. Lee, 87

Active with Wakefield Animal Hospital and Food Pantry

Published July 29, 2020

WAKEFIELD — Geraldine A. Lee, 87, of Wakefield, died on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her residence.

Born in Boston on March 21, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Wilson and Agnes (Burke) Musgrave.

Mrs. Lee was a graduate of Howe High School in Billerica and Burdett College of Business. She had been a Wakefield resident since 1958. Mrs. Lee had retired from the Wakefield Animal Hospital as an Office Manager and volunteered her time as secretary for the Wakefield Food Pantry. Mrs. Lee was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Church in Wakefield for many years.

One of her greatest joys was her time spent with her husband of 65 years and her family. Gerry especially enjoyed her summers on Square Pond in Shapleigh, Maine interacting with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. Her happiest moments were sitting on the beach with a glass of wine, listening to the sounds of the loons while watching the children playing in the lake.

She is survived by her husband Robert E. Lee, her four daughters; Robin T. Kozachuk and her husband William of Wakefield, Wendy G. Schwerdtfeger and her husband Scott of Bloomfield, Conn., Janette E. Roberts and her fiancé Michael of Lyman, Maine and Kristen A. Mitchell and her husband Scott of Wakefield. Mrs. Lee is also survived by her nine grandchildren and their spouses, William and Nicole Kozachuk, Brandon and Blake Gonzalez, Nathaniel, Bradford, and Alexander Roberts and Cameron and Tyler Mitchell, and her 11 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Frederick Musgrave.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Funeral service and interment will be private.