Gunnar H. Berggren, 93

U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII

Published April 22, 2020

WAKEFIELD — Gunnar H. Berggren, 93, of Wakefield, died Monday, April 20, 2020 at the Bear Hill Nursing Home.

Born in Boston on December 16, 1926 he was the son of the late Carl and Klara (Tholinson) Berggren.

Mr. Berggren was raised and educated in Malden. He enlisted and proudly served his country during World War II as a member of the United States Navy. He was also a member of the Navy Seabees. He had retired from the Vacuum Barrier Company of Woburn after years of service.

He was the beloved husband of the late Pauline “Polly” (Gammons). He is survived by two sons; William Berggren of Allston and Robert Berggren and his wife Susan of Wakefield; his three grandchildren; Jillian, Amy, Kara and her husband Billy Sittig, his great-grandson, Beau and his great-granddaughter, Willa.

A private family graveside service will be held at Lakeside Cemetery in Wakefield.